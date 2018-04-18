Charlize Theron Gained 50 Pounds for Her New Movie

Don't you wish you could eat junk food for your job?

That's exactly what Charlize Theron had to do to gain weight for her new movie Tully, where she plays an exhausted, overworked mom. Theron told Entertainment Tonight in order to get in the mindset of this character she ate nothing but junk food, and that eating all the time even brought on depression. “I just I wanted to feel what this woman felt, and I think that was a way for me to get closer to her and get into that mindset. You know, it was a huge surprise to me. I got hit in the face pretty hard with depression... I was not that fun to be around on this film.”

Gaining weight for the role wasn't all bad, having milkshakes for breakfast is still a pretty fun way to start the day. "It was fun to go and have breakfast at In-N-Out and have two milkshakes.” For Theron to keep the weight on she started eating in the middle of the night. “I would literally wake up at two in the morning and I’d have a cup of cold macaroni and cheese just next to me. I would wake up and I would just eat it…I would just, like, shove it in my throat. It’s hard to maintain that weight.”

Theron says that her kids started to think that she was pregnant cause of the size of her belly. “My little one was convinced that I had a baby in my belly. They still refer to this movie as the movie where mommy had a big belly.”

