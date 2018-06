This week, members from "Inside the NBA" appeared on "Family Feud".

At one point one of the questions asked was "what would you use to cover up your fly if it were open at church?" Charles Barkley had quite the odd answer, but turned out to be right!

Check out the clip below!

Video of Charles Barkley's CRAZY answer... ain't so crazy? | Celebrity Family Feud

-source via tmz.com