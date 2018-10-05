First Krispy Kreme Opens In Ireland And Chaos Ensues

In Dublin, Ireland, the country's first Krispy Kreme has opened and the drive-thru promptly caused chaos like none other.

People were visiting the 24 hour drive-thru so much that it created mass amounts of traffic and noise from people consistantly honking their horns at each other while in line. Due to the amoutn of complaints that were recieved from locals living nearby, the store was forced to open the drive-thru from 6am to 11:30pm instead.

"We anticipated a warm welcome for Krispy Kreme in Ireland and have long wanted to open a store here, but the response has been way ahead of our most optimistic expectations." "For the most part too, our drive-thru has been a success. But we know that the late-night noise has been an upset for our neighbours."

This is an actual photo of the queue for a newly opened Krispy Kreme drive through in Dublin....at 0230, people of Ireland I am disappointed pic.twitter.com/vTv5R1RTYD — Andy Monks (@AndythePandy_) October 2, 2018

“I have heard reports, I was at the opening and I have to say I wasn’t prepared for the phenomenon it is,” said local councillor Ted Leddy. “I don’t think the management in charge of traffic control were prepared either.”

-story via yahoo.com