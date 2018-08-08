New Category Announced For 2019 Oscars

Starting in 2019, the Oscars are going to be just a bit different.

For years, movie goers who are fans of films that aren't dramas, have always wonderig why big, hit action, superhero or even comedy movies have never been mentioned in the Oscars and are always reserved for things like the People's Choice Awards. Well this week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the addition of a new award category "Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film". This will be the first new category added since Animated Features were added in 2001.

Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know:



- A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

- We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

- We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018

Some believe the new additions are a response to the decline in ratings over the past few years. The 2018 awards lasted nearly four hours and was only watched by 26.5 million viewers making it the least-watched Oscars in the Academy Awards' 90-year history.

-source via eonline.com