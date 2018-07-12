Here’s Where You Can Get FREE Ice-Cream In DFW This Weekend

Have you been celebrating National Ice-Cream Month by eating your favorite frozen treats?

Well, it's National Ice-Cream Day on Sunday, July 15th and that means you can probably get yourself a free cone somewhere in DFW.

The Helpful Honda ice cream truck will be all over the DFW area this weekend giving out free cones, popsicles, and ice cream sandwiches. Their first stop will be in Dallas on Friday from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Then on Saturday they will be stopping in McKinney, Carrollton and Grand Prairie from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. On Sunday the truck plan's to make stops in Richardson, Lewisville, and Flower Mound.

Our Ice Cream Truck is rolling through Dallas, McKinney, Carrolton, Grand Prairie, Richardson, Lewisville and Flower Mound this weekend! Follow us and keep your eyes peeled so you don't miss out on FREE ice cream! pic.twitter.com/WiGAwpblfq — NTX Honda Dealers (@NTXHondaDealers) July 11, 2018

The North Texas Honda Dealers are even taking requests on their Facebook page as to what local events they should make a surprise stop at. Let them know where to stop in your city.

Via: Guidelive