CDC Has Issued Warning For Multi State E. Coli Outbreak Involving Romaine Lettuce

If you plan on visiting the grocery store anytime soon, you might want to avoid buying romaine lettuce or anything that might contain it. The CDC has issued a warning of a multi state outbreak of E. coli involving the leafy greens.

So far there haven't been any deaths, but at least 53 people have been infected across 16 states. Out of those 53 people 31 have been hospitalized and 5 people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome.

The announcement was made after 8 inmates at a correctional facility in Nome, Alaska became increasingly sick. Apparently, each of the inmates that had become ill all ate the same romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona region.

While the CDC has yet to issue a full recall of the lettuce, they are warning against eating the lettuce if it was grown near Yuma.

“Product labels often do not identify growing regions; so, throw out any romaine lettuce if you’re uncertain about where it was grown,” the CDC said. “This includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.”

Usually anyone that becomes infected with E. coli will begin feeling ill 3 to 4 days after eating the contaminated food. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, loose stool and vomiting. It's advised to see a doctor if diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days, or is followed by fever, blood in the stool, or vomiting so persistent you can’t keep down liquids.

Even though many people tend to recover after 5 to 7 days, the infection can still be life threatening.

