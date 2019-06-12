CBD Oil Is Now Legal in Texas (But Do Your Homework)

June 12, 2019
Features
Governor Abbott has signed the bill: you can legally purchase cannabidiol - or CBD - in our state.

CBD is a chemical compound which naturally occurs in the cannabis plant. It’s used to treat ailments such as anxiety and muscle aches. 

The bill should clear up any confusion regarding legality of cannanbidiol products. 

Stores that sell CBD will need to register and comply with state regulations, but regulations are still months away.

Marijuana is still illegal at this time. Our media partners at NBC5 issued this report on the importance of knowing what you’re buying.

CBD Oil
Legal
Texas
Governor Greg Abbott

