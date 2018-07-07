Internet Can’t Figure Out Why This Cat Looks Human

If this cat freaks you out, we don’t blame you he does look really creepy.

We are all guilty of taking pictures and videos of our pets, but this breeder just scared most of the internet with a video of their cat. Meet Valkyrie, he’s a two months old Maine Coon and has some very distinctive human features.

What is it about this cat that makes him look so human? The eyes? The nose? His cheekbones? Check out the video below and let us know what you think.

