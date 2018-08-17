Wonder Woman 2 Cast Recreate The Iconic Breakfast Club Poster

We still have over a year before Wonder Woman 84’ hits theaters, and shooting is currently taking place in London.

While we wait patiently, the cast and director got together to take a picture. Not just any picture, but a recreation of the poster from the John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club.

The Wonder Woman Breakfast Club #WW1984. pic.twitter.com/A5IMErNtBp — WB Shop UK (@wbshopUK) August 17, 2018

In the picture we see Gal Gadot as Molly Ringwald, Chris Pine as Anthony Michael Hall, Kristen Wiig as Ally Sheedy, Pedro Pascal as Emilio Estevez, and director Patty Jenkins as Judd Nelson.

Though the Wonder Woman sequel takes place in 1984, The Breakfast Club wasn’t released until the following year.

Wonder Woman 84’ arrives in theaters on November 1st, 2019.

Via: Movie Web