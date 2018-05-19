The Cast Of 'The Sandlot' Reunites For Stellar Pic

You're killin' me, Smalls...it took this long to get everyone back together?

The cast of the classic 1993 movie The Sandlot recently reunited, and took some awesome photos. Check out the "before and after" shots below!

Remember that time Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez laced up his PF Flyers and ventured into Mr. Mertle's backyard to retrieve the game ball that was signed by Babe Ruth aka The Great Bambino? #History #TheSandlot pic.twitter.com/FukVPetz31 — HISTORY (@HISTORY) April 6, 2018

"Bake him like a toasted cheeser!" Ham, Squints, Smalls & more reunite and share their favorite lines in honor of the 25th anniversary of #TheSandlot https://t.co/6H9dvkh8ub pic.twitter.com/iqxV1ihoU9 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 6, 2018

