The Boy Meets World Cast Got Together To Recreate An Iconic Photo

Girl Meets World just wasn't the same as the original.

We see the cast of Boy Meets World get back together every now and then and never gets old seeing Cory and Topanga with the whole gang again.

While at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con over the weekend Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong all reunited for a group photo. Fishel posted a side-by-side comparison on Instagram of a promo photo the group took back in the day and one taken recently.

It’s a perfect recreation and lovely photo. Check it out below.

We hate each other

