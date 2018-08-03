Colombian Cartel Puts Bounty On Drug Sniffing Dog

Just when we thought the cartels in Colombia couldn't get any lower, they go and completely out do themselves.

Urabenos, a known gang in Colombia, has put a bounty on a 6 year old German Shepard named Shadow after sniffing out 9 tons of cocaine and also helped in the arrest of at least 245 people. The bounty being offered by the group is 200 million pesos or $70,000. Colombian police have already taken steps in fear of her safety and moved her to Bogota's El Dorado airport. Shadow's handler Jose Rojas won't be the only one keeping an eye on her. They are also being escorted by a whole team of officers to help as well.

Over the past few years, Shadow has become known as “the torment of Otoniel” according to anti-narcotics police. Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel,” is the head of the Urabeños, one of Colombia’s most powerful criminal groups and one of the country’s most wanted men.

“Our German shepherd, Shadow, has participated in almost 300 operations,” Col. Tito Castellanos, the deputy director for the anti-narcotics police said in a recent statement.

Shadow has two K-9 Medals of Courage for her valor and may be gaining her third this year.

-source via ktvt.com