Sarah Jessica Parker Reprises Her Role As Carrie Bradshaw In New Super Bowl Spot

The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes a slew of funny commercials and previews of this summer’s biggest movies.

We haven’t seen Carrie Bradshaw for some time now, and it doesn’t look like we’re getting Sex and the City 3 anytime soon either. This Super Bowl spot for Stella Artois might be as close as we get.

We see Sarah Jessica Parker reprise the iconic character as she walks into a restaurant and orders a beverage. She decides to get a Stella Artois instead of her typical Cosmopolitan and sends the restaurant staff into a panic.

We then see Jeff Bridges do the same as he walks in reprising his Big Lebowski character The Dude. He too sends the staff into a frenzy as he orders a Stella Artois instead of his usual White Russian.

The unlikely duo ends up sitting back to back, and raises their glasses as Bridges says, "The Dude abides”.

Clever way to pull two iconic 90’s characters together. You can see Stella Artois' Super Bowl spot during the big game this Sunday, or you can check out down below.

Video of Stella Artois | Change Up The Usual | 2019

Via: Movie Web