When police officers in Jordan, Minnesota received a call about a motionless man standing in the cold, they prepared for the worst.

But when they arrived on the scene, they were pleasently surprised and even got a good laugh out of it.

Turns out what people in the area thought was a frozen man clutching a pillow in the cold, was actually just a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

“Those cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance and the caller certainly was not wanting to get too close thinking who is this deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow,” the Jordan Police Department shared in a Facebook post. “Always better to call the police.”

-story via fox9.com