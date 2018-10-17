Canelo

Canelo Alvarez Signs Sports History Making Contract

October 17, 2018
Today October 17, 2018, it was announced that Canelo Alvarez has signed an 11-fight, 5-year deal with DAZN that is worth 365 million dollars.

That means that Canelo is the owner of the richest sports contract in history.  And holy cow that is A LOT of money.  

SPORF's Twitter account broke it down as to what his earnings are going to look like over the next 5 years: 

For those of you not familiar with DAZN, it is a streaming service for combat sports that launched in the United States just this past September.

