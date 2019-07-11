Getty Images

Canadian Driver Receives Citation For Using A 30-Can Pack Of Beer As A Booster's Seat

July 11, 2019
A driver in Canada is in trouble after being pulled over by police and found to be using a pack of beer in place of a booster seat for a two year old!

According to police, the 22 year-old driver was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. in the village of Atwood in Ontario and the police discovered a 2 year old was sitting on top a 30-can case of beer and 'strapped' to it.

Fortunately the child was not injured in any way. The police made sure proper child seat was brought over before the driver took to the road again. However, Family and Children's Services was notified.

In Canada, any child weighing less than 80 and measuring less than 4 ft 9 in in height MUST use a booster seat.

Via DFW CBS

 

