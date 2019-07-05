Eastern Brown Snake, Outdoors, Rock, Tongue

Cameras Capture Giant Snake Ringing Doorbell Of Texas Home

July 5, 2019
It appears that the snakes are trying to beat the Texas heat, too.

A family in Converse, TX received a notification in the middle of the night from their Ring Camera that there was activity at their front door.  Upon checking the footage, they noticed a gigantic snake had slithered up the wall, and was face-to-face with their camera.  The snake proceeds to ring the doorbell by smudging his face against it.

Belinda Muniz told KSAT-TV, "We checked our Ring, and it was a snake.  You just never expect a snake to ring your doorbell."

Muniz also believes that this can serve as a proper warning to all homeowners.  She says, "Just want to remind everyone that it's hot out there and snakes are out, so be alert."

Via UPI

