Camera Captures The Exact Moment A Jogger Realizes He's Running Through A Proposal

July 2, 2019
Getting married is one of the biggest moments in anyone's life. The proposal is one that you want to document...video, pictures, you have to get it all. Gotta get that Instagram post!

With that said, we have to warn you. If you propose in a public place, odds are your pics will include some of the things going on around your engagement. For example a jogger! However, there is good news. You might catch a viral moment.

This is perfection!

