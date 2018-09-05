California Is Now Letting Kids Sleep In For A Little Bit During The School Week

California is giving kids a chance to sleep in for a bit before school starts.

Last week a bill was passed in the state of California that would make it mandatory for high schools and middle schools to start classes at 8:30 AM or later. This isn’t a horrible decision for the kids, but might be inconvenient for parents who have to get to work early.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sixty percent of middle schoolers and seventy percent of high schoolers are getting by without enough sleep due to early classes.

Some people think that kids should just go to bed earlier, but one doctor thinks this could actually help kids. Dr. Carol Ash tells CBS This Morning, “When adolescents don’t get the sleep they need, it can cause poor academic performance, drowsy driving, depression, loneliness, social isolation, addictive behaviors and weight gain, obesity, and hypertension.”

Researchers also found that when kids get an extra hour of sleep every night they have a 13.3 percent greater chance of graduating high school and a 9.6 higher chance of attending college.

Via: New York Post