Businesses Becoming More Desperate To Hire Start Accepting Pot Smokers

In California, a property company known as FPI Management, is desperately seeking to hire dozens of new employees.

There are factories all over from New Hampshire to Michigan that need workers, and hotels all over Las Vegas have jobs they need filled.

So in order to gain more of those employees they need, they are doing something that at least 10 to 15 years ago would have been considered radical. They will no longer be testing for marijuana during pre-employment drug screenings.

Testing for marijuana has been a staple for American employers for the past 30 years. But the reality in today's era. that excludes too many possible hires. Especially at a time according to experts, that filling jobs is more and more challenging.

“It has come out of nowhere,” said Michael Clarkson, head of the drug testing practice at Ogletree Deakins, a law firm. “I have heard from lots of clients things like, ‘I can’t staff the third shift and test for marijuana.'”

-source via ktvt.com