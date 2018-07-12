Texas Police Need Help Identifying An Underwear Burglar

Guess he didn't have an extra shirt or anything else to cover his face with?

Police in Leander, Texas are asking for help to identify a man that broke into the Enchanted Rock and Landscape Supplies bussines back in June.

Footage released by Leander Police shows the man using his underwear to cover his face while he breaks in during the early hours of the morning.

If anyone does recognize this underwear burglar, Leander police are asking you to call them at 512-528-2849. Lets hope it's his own underwear. Check out the footage below.

Via: KUTV