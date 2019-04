A Bunch Of HS Students Recreated "The Last Supper" At Whataburger

Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" is perhaps one of the most famous works of art of all time. It is often imitated but never duplicated. That is until now!

What happens when you mix Texas, Whataburger, and a group of high school students together? You get the ultimate recreation of "The Last Supper".

Just in case you need a reference point, here's the actual "Last Supper".

Thanks to reddit user elementaldwarf for sharing!