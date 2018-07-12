Build-A-Bear Ends Pay Your Age Day Early Due To Long Lines

You would have thought it was Black Friday at the mall with how long the lines were.

If you’ve ever bought a Build-A-Bear before, then you know how expensive they can get. This week Build-A-Bear was offering a great deal, Pay Your Age Day on July 12th, where you can buy anyone kind of bear and pay however old you are.

It was such a great deal that people started lining up at 6 A.M. that morning. Lines quickly stretched out the door and started wrapping around malls everywhere. It wasn't long after that the company had to cancel the event due to safety concerns regarding the large number of people. The Build-A-Bear website posted an urgent message about the event.

“Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns. We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.”

The lines at stores across America were cut off and those that were unfortunately turned away were given vouchers for $15 off.

Check out the footage from some of the shopping centers here in the DFW area.

#PayYourAge Day at @buildabear at Firewheel Town Center. We're told people started lining up at 6:30am, the store opened early at 9am to accommodate, but they're now cutting off the line at 1,000 guests and giving everyone else $15 vouchers. Lines like this at several DFW malls pic.twitter.com/4BMHGZ4eKQ — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) July 12, 2018

Via: FOX 4 News