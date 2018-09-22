Buc-ee’s Teriyaki Beef Jerky Gets Recalled
September 22, 2018
It was announced on Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that Junior’s Smokehouse Processing Plant in El Campo is recalling 690 pounds of teriyaki beef jerky. Part of a recall includes Buc-ee’s Hill Country Brand teriyaki beef jerky.
On Monday a consumer reported finding a piece of metal in a 4-ounce bag of beef jerky. Anyone who recently bought beef jerky from Buc-ee’s should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase.
The recall involves plastic pouches of teriyaki beef jerky labeled “BEST BY 08-09-2019” with lot code 220-272 and “EST. 48213".
The USDA has no reports of any injuries.
Via: CBS DFW