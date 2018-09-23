This May Be The Most Brutal Political Ad Ever

As we all know it's election season, and things are getting pretty heated all through out the country.

And it's usually around this time when political ads start to pop up left and right. But this ad from Arizona may just be one of the most brutal we've ever seen.

Video of Paul Gosar Is Not Working For You Long

Let's be honest, we've all done things to our siblings to get on their nerves or even anger them a bit. But to have ALL 6 of your only siblings talk that much smack about you and endorse the other guy??

Whatever Paul is doing is apparently not working for himself either.

Ouch!

-story via barstoolsports.com