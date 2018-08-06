spears

credit USA Today

Britney Spears Forgets What City She's In During Performance

August 6, 2018
Let's be real, music artists are on tour a lot.  They visit so many places it's not entirely unrealistic for them to forget what city they're in.  But usually they make sure they know BEFORE they go out on stage.

Well not this time for Britney Spears.  

Recently performing in Brighton in the U.K., while on stage, Spears forgot what city she was in and had to ask one of her backup dancers. 

One of the concert goers luckily got the moment recorded and uploaded it to Twitter for all of us to enjoy her little moment of forgetfullness. 

-source via usmagazine.com

