BREAKING: Austin Powers Actor Verne Troyer Dead At 49

Verne Troyer was a beloved actor who rose to fame in the late 90's for his portrayal of Mini-Me in the Austin Powers Franchise.

Troyer's representatives released a statement saying that Troyer had passed away on Saturday. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible.”

According to TMZ Verne was put on a form of life support earlier this month. He was checked into the hospital when police received a call that Troyer was drunk and suicidal. He was treated for possible alcohol poisoning.

Troyer’s representatives did not say what the cause of death was, but said in the statement that Verne “was a fighter when it came to his own battles.”