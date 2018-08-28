Boy Serenades His Best Friend After She Had A Bad Day

What do you do when you have a bad day? You call your friend or partner to tell them about it, right?

That’s what this little girl did after she had a bad day at school. The girl was new to the class, and decided to call the little boy she had befriended. She was upset and told him how two girls were being mean to her at school on Friday.

To cheer her up, the little boy had his mom drive over to her house, just so he could sing a rendition of Bruno Mar’s “Count On Me” to her in the driveway. The boy’s mother took video and uploaded it to Facebook. It has since received more than 60K views already.

Check out the clip below.

CUTE: A video of a little boy from Horizon is going viral for trying to cheer up his friend who was having a bad day by singing Bruno Mars "Count on Me." Watch the complete video: https://t.co/nECLkvVxOU pic.twitter.com/H6HSC9iy0N — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) August 25, 2018

Via: KFOX 14