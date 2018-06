This week, while waiting at the airport, one son decided it would be funny to pull a prank on his mom. With a little help from dad of course.

On her way home from a business trip, Barbara Nielsen arrived to find her husband and son waiting at the baggage claim area. That's when she saw her son Damien smiling and holding up a sign that said, “Welcome Home From Prison Mom.”

Needless to say she had quite the laugh.

-source via ktvt.com