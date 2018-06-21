Bottled Hot Dog Water Is Now Available

A festival in Vancouver has revealed a new trend in bottled water.

Usually people associate drinking water as a healthly thing to do, but this new variation is going to take a lot of convincing. At the festival there were plenty of vendors selling food and drinks, but one vendor stood out more than the others. They were selling "hot dog water".

A festival in Vancouver is selling bottled hot dog water for $38.



Look out, Kombucha, there's a new millennial drink fad brewing. pic.twitter.com/EeWPztE4LM — ----Sexy Ben---- (@browland1) June 21, 2018

The vendor had a man in a full body hot dog costume handing out bottles of water that was used to boil hot dogs in. The going rate per bottle was $37.99 Canadian dollars which roughly converts to $28.57 per bottle in U.S. dollars. According to the sellers the water is perfectly fine and healthy to drink. It's gluten-free and sodium rich to help boost electrolytes, as well as help you lose weight and look younger.

So who who's ready to try some?!

-source via ktvt.com