Dallas Local In Coma After Getting Botched Nose Job In Mexico

It's no secret that a lot of people travel outside of the U.S. for plastic surgery. And while most of those countries have pretty good options and surgeons, you still gotta be careful where you go.

Such is the case for one Dallas woman after traveling to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico for a nose job.

Laura Avila, a local real estate agent, went last month in an attempt to save money on the surgery. However, the clinic she went to botched her nose job and is now in a coma. Her attorney claims anesthesia used on her was done incorrectly and much too early.

Apparently Laura was left under anesthesia several hours because the head surgeon was running late. Because of this, Laura suffered severe brain swelling and went into a coma. She was stuck in Ciudad Juarez for 8 days before being transferred to a hospital in El Paso, TX. Doctors there claim she will have to be kept alive with breathing tubes and machines or be taken off life support. But the family wants to bring her back to Dallas for a second opinion.

However, Laura's family is having difficulty getting Laura to a facility in Dallas because she lacks insurance. A GoFundMe page has been made to help those medical costs.

Laura's attorney said, "We don't need any guarantees from anyone, we just want better diagnosis and treatment."

We hope the best for Laura and her family.

-story via TMZ.com