News Reporter Says The Flux Capacitor Caused A Plane To Crash

A small airplane in Hanson, Massachusetts crashed the other day.

Kathryn Burcham, a reporter from the Boston 25 News station was sent out to do a live report from the scene. While live she said that the 20-year-old pilot Jacob Haselden told her a "defective flux capacitator" could be what caused the plane to crash.

The fictional component from ‘Back to the Future’ probably didn't bring the plane down, but it sure is funny hearing it said on the news. Many believe that Haselden told her it could have been the fluxgate compass, a magnetic instrument that is used to help pilots keep their aircraft level with the earth. Totally makes sense how she could mix up the two.

WATCH AND LAUGH: Today in Boston... people are apparently having trouble going back in time. #bttf pic.twitter.com/hGAGuTF1Ka — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 28, 2018

Haselden was piloting the plane for a skydiving company when it crashed, he was the only one on board and made it out with only a few minor injuries. 7 News Boston says that the National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash.

Via: Mashable