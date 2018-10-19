Watch This Robot Bust A Move To Bruno Mars Uptown Funk
Watching people do the robot is pretty cool; watching a robot dance like a person is just a little weird.
The engineers at Boston Dynamics have now programmed one of their robots to dance. The team recently posted a video showing SpotMini dancing to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”. They show Spotmini busting a move, and at one point the robot can be seen twerking.
At least they programmed their robot to dance, instead of taking over the world. Check out the video below.
Via: Mashable