Watch This Robot Bust A Move To Bruno Mars Uptown Funk

Watching people do the robot is pretty cool; watching a robot dance like a person is just a little weird.

The engineers at Boston Dynamics have now programmed one of their robots to dance. The team recently posted a video showing SpotMini dancing to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”. They show Spotmini busting a move, and at one point the robot can be seen twerking.

At least they programmed their robot to dance, instead of taking over the world. Check out the video below.

Video of UpTown Spot

Via: Mashable