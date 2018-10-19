Boston Dynamics

Photo by Stacey Rupolo/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Watch This Robot Bust A Move To Bruno Mars Uptown Funk

October 19, 2018
Categories: 
Humor
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines
Random & Odd News
Technology

Watching people do the robot is pretty cool; watching a robot dance like a person is just a little weird. 

The engineers at Boston Dynamics have now programmed one of their robots to dance. The team recently posted a video showing SpotMini dancing to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”. They show Spotmini busting a move, and at one point the robot can be seen twerking.

At least they programmed their robot to dance, instead of taking over the world. Check out the video below.

Via: Mashable

Tags: 
Boston Dynamics
Twerking
Robot
4
Legs
dancing