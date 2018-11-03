Queen Are Champions Again As 'Bohemian Rhapsody Makes $18 Million Friday

It has been a Queen filled week, with the release of the new biopic about Freddy Mercury and his band, and that could be lasting for a while. On its first night in theatres across the country, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ brought in $18 million on Friday. This comes on top of the $3.9 million the film brought in with Thursday sneak previews.

There has always been drama following this film. It took years to make, with different actors, directors and writers having their names attached to the film, only to ultimately move on from the project. When it finally was getting made, the production faced many problems, including the firing of original director, Bryan Singer. Even now that it has been released, critics have spent the last week crushing the film.

Well apparently that hasn’t stopped fanatics of the energetic front man and his band from flocking to movie theatres for the film’s opening weekend. It is expected to bring in around $47 million for the opening weekend. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ got an A from Cinemascore for its opening night, which could lead to the film sticking around all the way into December.

Many have been critical of the film thus far, with historical inaccuracies and a frenetic pace to blame. However, the numbers are expected to continue to rise, and not fall off after the opening weekend. With many moviegoers ignoring critics, and going to the film, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ may become a bittersweet victory for Fox, as it prepares to be taken over by Walt Disney.

While the film has its flaws, the performance by Rami Malek as Freddy Mercury has been lauded by critics and fans. Plus who can deny that the film has a great soundtrack? ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has faced many obstacles in its journey to getting made, but it is finally here, and while it may not be perfect, it’s a great way to remember a beloved icon, with a great music catalog.

Via USA Today