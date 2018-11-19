Apparently Whatever Part Of The Body You Wash First Reveals A Lot About Your Personality

Let's be honest, bathing is a pretty important part of our lives. But how you bath? Well that might be just as important as well.

As it turns out, the part of your body you tend to wash first tells a lot about who you are.

Let's go down the list:

Feet: People who wash their feet first, usually tend to grounded and down to Earth. Pretty secure with your own body and image.

Arms & Legs: If these are the parts of the body you wash first, then you might be a nomad at heart. You may also put a high value on being carefree or nonchalant.

Groin: Washing your groin area first actually may represent that you tend to be on the shy and timid level or reserved.

Chest: Washing your chest first tends to mean that you are a very self-assured person and confident in life.

Back: If you wash your back first, you might be the kind of person that doesn't enjoy socializing as much as other people do. A little more prudent.

Hands: If your hands turn out to be your first choice, it could mean that you are mentally and physically strong and that you have no problem standing up for what you think is right.

Underarms: Those who wash under their arms first tend to be the most stead fast and loyal people.

Face: If you wash your face first, it could mean that you care a lot about how others perceive you and worry about what others think of you.

Top of the Head: If this is your first choice, it means you tend to be strong-willed and opinionated. Following a routine is also just as important to you.

Neck and Shoulders: Remeber how Atlas carried the weight of the world on his shoulders? People that wash this area first tend to feel like they carry a heavy burden or you're usually a pretty competitive person.

-story via apost.com