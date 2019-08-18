Bobcat Fights A Rattlesnake In The Middle Of The Road In South Texas

How often do you cross paths with a bobcat? When was the last time you saw a rattlesnake? The last time you came across these animals was probably at the zoo.

While driving down the road in South Texas near Joshua, someone saw a bobcat take on a rattlesnake in the middle of the road. The odds of seeing these two fight each other are pretty rare.

Watch as the bobcat jumps the moment the snake strikes in the crazy video below.

