Bobcat

Photo By Getty Images

Bobcat Fights A Rattlesnake In The Middle Of The Road In South Texas

August 18, 2019
Categories: 
Animals
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News

How often do you cross paths with a bobcat? When was the last time you saw a rattlesnake? The last time you came across these animals was probably at the zoo.  

While driving down the road in South Texas near Joshua, someone saw a bobcat take on a rattlesnake in the middle of the road. The odds of seeing these two fight each other are pretty rare. 

Watch as the bobcat jumps the moment the snake strikes in the crazy video below.

Via: Wide Open Spaces

Tags: 
Bobcat
Rattlesnake
South Texas
Video
Street
Fight

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes