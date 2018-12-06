Watch John Legend's Throwback Christmas Performance On 'The Tonight Show'

John Legend brought some holiday cheer to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer performed a medley of “What Christmas Means to Me” and “Bring Me Love.” Both songs appear on his new album, A Legendary Christmas.

Legend was backed by a capable 11-piece band that featured horns, keys and back-up singers on a retro stage. Encouraged by Fallon, who called the performance “fantastic,” the audience gave Legend a standing ovation at the end.

A Legendary Christmas Tour continues through the end of the year. Legend has already made stops in cities across the Northeast. Up next is the Midwest and West Coast.

