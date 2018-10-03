Watch Britney Spears Salsa Dance In Heels

We knew Britney Spears could dance, but not like this. The 36-year-old pop star posted a video on social media that shows her salsa dancing – in heels, no less. Her partner is singer and dancer Willie Gomez, who she was worked with frequently in the past.

You may be familiar with the song they were dancing to. It’s Shakira’s “Chantaje” featuring Maluma, and the latin pop star was quick to express her approval.