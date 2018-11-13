U2 Performs A Song Live For The First Time In 25 Years
The track appeared on 1993's 'Zooropa'
November 13, 2018
There are some bands that run through their greatest hits albums during their live shows and call it a night. U2 has never been one of those bands.
During a homecoming show over the weekend, the boys from Dublin dusted off a song from their experimental 1993 album, Zooropa, for the first time in more than two decades.
Bono eased into “Dirty Day” with a tribute to each of the band members’ fathers, but noted the song was about getting out of their shadows.
U2’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour wraps up tonight in Berlin. The band has been on the road almost non-stop since the North American leg began last spring.