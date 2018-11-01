The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities Of 2018
Some surprises on the list
Sometimes, it pays to be dead.
Michael Jackson earned $400 million dollars over the past year, according to Forbes. That puts the king of pop atop the publication’s annual list of highest-paid dead celebrities. Forbes says most of Jackson’s earnings came from the sale of his EMI Music Publishing stake.
Another “king” came in a distant second on the list. Elvis Presley earned $40 million in 2018 – 40 years after he died of a heart attack at the age of 42. Forbes says most of his income comes from tickets to Graceland and a new entertainment complex that bears his name in Memphis.
Related: Hear An Acoustic Outtake Of The Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"
Rounding out the top 3 is golf legend Arnold Palmer. His estate took in $35 million with the help of a new addition to Palmer’s beverage line.
Here’s the complete list of top-earning dead celebrities of 2018.
Michael Jackson Musician $400 million
Elvis Presley Musician $40 million
Arnold Palmer Athlete $35 million
Charles Schulz Cartoonist $34 million
Bob Marley Musician $23 million
Dr. Seuss Author $16 million
Hugh Hefner Media $15 million
Marilyn Monroe Actress $14 million
Prince Musician $13 million
John Lennon Musician $12 million
XXXTentacion Musician $11 million
Muhammad Ali Athlete $8 million
Bettie Page Model $7 million