SCREENSHOTS: Watch Machine Gun Kelly Transform into Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee for 'The Dirt'

A tattoo makeover and a big wig

March 27, 2019
Bob Diehl
Colson Baker (L) and Tommy Lee arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly has a lot of tattoos. Tommy Lee has a lot of tattoos. But they’re not the same tattoos. So it was quite a process to transform the rapper into the Mötley Crüe drummer for The Dirt.

MGK shared a 39-second time lapse video on social media to show how it all went down. He says he endured the process every day for four months.

In an interview with RADIO.COM, MGK admitted that he didn’t really like Lee’s tattoos, but credited him for paving the way for tattoos to be cool.

Fellow cast members Douglas Booth (as bassist Nikki Sixx) and Iwan Rheon (as guitarist Mick Mars) also shared some behind-the-scenes secrets with us about filming The Dirt, which premiered on Netflix last week. Find out who the guys say was the biggest diva on-set!

