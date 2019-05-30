Rob Halford of Judas Priest Kicks Phone Out of Fan's Hand

Admit it. Sometimes you get carried away with your cell phone at concerts. Just make sure you don’t go anywhere near Rob Halford the next time you’re shooting vertical video.

The Judas Priest frontman wasn’t having it during a recent concert in Rosemont, Illinois. The band was performing “Judas Rising” on Saturday when Halford took a few quick steps towards the front of the stage and kicked a fan’s cell phone out of his hand. The phone soared into the air and landed a few rows back.

Eyewitness accounts on social media seem to indicate Halford was frustrated that the fan was using the light on his camera while filming the show. Take another look at the :40 mark of the video below.

Fans with front row seats to the rest of Judas Priest’s Firepower tour can consider themselves forewarned. The British metal legends will continue their trek through June 29th in Las Vegas. Get the full list of dates here.