'Motown Magic' Netflix Show Brings Oldies to Kids

Get ready, kids, here it comes. Netflix has a new show that aims to keep music by The Temptations and other classic Motown acts alive.

Related: High-Schooler Hits Every Note in Michael Jackson's "The Way You Make Me Feel," "You Are Not Alone"

Motown Magic premiered on November 20th. The family animated series follows Ben, an eight-year-old with a big heart and an amazing imagination, who uses his magic paintbrush to bring the street-art decorating Detroit to life.

Each episode features classic Motown hits, with Smokey Robinson serving as executive music producer. The goal is to bring the ABC's of the oldies to a new generation.

“It’s exciting to see these timeless classics reimagined through extraordinary animation and heartfelt stories while still honoring the roots of the music,” Robinson said in a statement.

Creator Josh Wakely told Rolling Stone he wants to make sure kids are still talking about Motown music decades into the future.