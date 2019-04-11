Mick Jagger Appears to Be Back on His Feet Following Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger seems to be making a quick recovery from heart surgery. The Rolling Stones frontman posted a picture that was seemingly taken today on social media. He wrote: “A walk in the park!”

A walk in the park ! pic.twitter.com/d13GySbHCC — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 11, 2019

Fans immediately responded with well wishes and commented on how great the singer looked barely a week after undergoing a heart valve replacement procedure in New York. On April 5th, Jagger said he was feeling better and thanked the hospital staff.

Jagger's medical issue forced the Rolling Stones to postpone their upcoming North American tour. It was scheduled to begin later this month. The 75-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and hopes to be able to hit the road soon. Jagger talked about how he gets physiclaly ready for a tour in an interview with RADIO.COM last year.

