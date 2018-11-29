Mariah Carey Sings "All I Want I Want for Christmas Is You" With Her Twins

Mimi gives her own holiday classic the 'Carpool Karaoke' treatment

November 29, 2018
Bob Diehl
Mariah Carey poses in the press room during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018

Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images For dcp

Mariah Carey has found a new pair of pint-sized back-up singers, and she didn’t have to do much to recruit them.

Their names are Moroccan and Monroe – her 7-year-old twins – and they helped mom out on her own holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Carpool Karaoke-style.

The most downloaded holiday single of all time is blaring from the speakers as Carey encourages the twins to sing the backing vocals at the appropriate times.

Mariah tweeted the adorable results with the caption: “Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, we’re gonna take this one step at a time – we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!

In other Mariah Carey news – the inevitable is happening. Music producer Jermaine Dupri confirmed that Missy Elliott will be part of the remix for “A No No” from her new album Caution.

With Lil’ Kim already on-board, all we need now is Cardi B to complete Mariah’s wish as told to Andy Cohen earlier this month.

