Live + Bush Announce Joint Tour to Celebrate Iconic Albums
'Throwing Copper' and 'Sixteen Stone' turn 25 this year
Two of the albums that helped define the sound of the 90s turn 25-years-old this year, and the bands that created them are joining forces to celebrate in style.
Live and Bush will hit the road for a joint summer tour. It kicks off June 6th in Mashantucket, CT and wraps up September 8th in Rochester, MI. Tickets go on-sale to the public on March 15th.
It's that time again! The ALTIMATE TOUR with @Freaks4Live goes on sale Friday, 3/15. VIP Ticket Packages - Including show ticket, meet & greet with the band & side stage viewing - Available from 3/11 Pre-sale starts 3/11 with code: Altimate More info at https://t.co/7xz29KlLS0 pic.twitter.com/4srLGjlYgf— BUSH (@bushofficial) March 5, 2019
Both bands released breakthrough albums in 1994. Live’s Throwing Copper featured a list of hits including “Selling the Drama,” “I Alone,” and “Lightning Crashes.” Meanwhile, Bush was burning up the airwaves with tracks like “Machinehead,” “Comedown,” and “Glycerine” from Sixteen Stone. The fact that those albums demanded airplay in the same year Green Day released Dookie, Pearl Jam released Vitalogy, and Weezer released The Blue Album is a testament to their influence.
All of those releases contained songs that appeared on college party mixtapes everywhere, and now two of the bands are coming to an amphitheater near you to reminisce. Check out the full list of dates below.
June 6 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – The Grand Theater
June 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
June 8 – Burlington, Ontario, Canada @ Spencer Smith Park – Sound of Music Festival
June 11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 14 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands- Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
June 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26 – Appleton, WI @ Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
July 27 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino
July 28 – Kansas City, MO @Starlight Theatre
July 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
August 2 – Wichita, KS @Hartman Arena
August 3 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
August 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 7 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 9 – Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino – West Side Pavilion
August 10 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair
August 11 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Casino
August 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
August 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
August 18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
August 23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo
August 24 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
August 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
August 27 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
August 29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
September 4 – Dayton, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights
September 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 7 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair
September 8 – Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre