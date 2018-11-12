Listen To Kelly Clarkson's Powerful 'Greatest Showman' Cover

Fans who can’t get enough of the music from The Greatest Showman have something new to get excited about.

Kelly Clarkson’s take on one of the songs from the hit movie has just been released. The pop star covers “Never Enough,” and the performance is powerful to say the least.

Popular opinion about the cover is pretty clear on social media: people like it.

You cannot listen to this and not agree that her voice is one of, if not the, most powerful amazing gifts we have been given in music❤❤ — Jessica (@marknaverymom) November 9, 2018

It's on repeat since 5am... ------ Never enough of your voice, Kelly! -- pic.twitter.com/EUuBKw83DL — Yle (@misstarslover_) November 9, 2018

The original soundtrack version of “Never Enough” was performed by Loren Allred, who was a contestant on The Voice in 2012.

The Greatest Showman: Reimagined will be released on November 16th. The album also includes cuts by Panic! At The Disco, P!nk, Zac Brown Band and Kesha. You can listen and pre-order here.