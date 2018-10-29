'Last Christmas' to Feature New George Michael Songs

It’s a song that you will hear about 100 times between now and the end of the year: “Last Christmas” by Wham! Now we have a release date for the movie of the same name: November 15, 2019.

Variety reports the film will feature unreleased music from George Michael, in addition to the holiday classic that was first released in 1984. Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53, but “Last Christmas” remains in heavy rotation every holiday season.

Last Christmas will star Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson and Henry Golding. Variety says it’s a holiday romance set in London.