Judge Clears the Way for Woodstock 50 but Funding Still Needed

Dozens of major acts still planning to be there

May 16, 2019
Bob Diehl

Efforts to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a new festival got a big boost, but one big hurdle remains: money. A judge ruled on Wednesday that main financial backer Amplifi Live didn’t have the right to cancel the festival, but the company also won’t be forced to put its 18 million dollar investment back on the table.

Related: The Original Woodstock Festival is Being Recreated on 38 CDs

Organizer Michael Lang, who also promoted the original 1969 show, said he looks forward to an amazing and inspiring festival in August.

“We have always relied on the truth and have never lost faith that the festival would take place,” Lang said.

Organizers say they’re working to secure a new source of financing and a new production company for Woodstock 50, which is scheduled to take place August 16-18 in Watkins Glen, NY.

The Black Keys have dropped out and ticket sales have been indefinitely delayed, but dozens of other acts are still planning to be there, including: Imagine Dragons, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, John Fogerty, Greta Van Fleet, Halsey and Cage the Elephant.

Tags: 
Woodstock 50

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes