Jon Bon Jovi is Now a "Doctor"

May 21, 2019
Bob Diehl
Jon Bon Jovi has been informally teaching a master class in songwriting hooks for decades, and now the Ivy League has taken notice. The singer of the “Wanted Dead or Alive” band received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the University of Pennsylvania on Monday.

Penn is about an hour away from Bon Jovi’s North Jersey home, and the city of Philadelphia has benefited from the frontman’s numerous charitable endeavors. Penn president Amy Gutmann told the class of 2019 that Bon Jovi was being recognized for his “boundless passion bringing the joy of music to millions” and his service to the community.

Bon Jovi shared photos from his big day on social media and wrote: “It’s better to be a doctor than be in need of a doctor.

Bon Jovi previously received a Doctorate of Humanities from Monmouth University in 2001. 

Bon Jovi the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. They’ll begin a European tour at the end of the month.

